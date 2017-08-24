Formula 1: Who did you vote the best driver so far?

Belgian Grand Prix on the BBC Date: 25-27 August Venue: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps Coverage: Practice sessions and qualifying on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra (BBC Sport website only). Race live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra. Live text commentary, leaderboard and imagery on BBC Sport website and app.

It has been a tight battle for the Formula 1 title so far, and so has the battle for your affections.

We asked BBC Sport readers to rank their favourite driver at the mid-point of the season and coming out on top is Lewis Hamilton.

The Briton may be second to Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' championship but he is number one in your hearts after taking 29.64% of your votes.

Vettel is a close second with 28.36% while Valtteri Bottas is third (12.44%).

With those three in the title fight, it is perhaps not surprising they dominated the vote.

However, best of the rest is Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard may not be in contention for the title but his ability to get the best out of a struggling McLaren has clearly impressed. He takes 10.11% of the votes.

Esteban Ocon was also rated highly. The Force India driver has caught the eye this season, finishing in the top 10 in 10 of the 11 races, and he was picked as the best driver of the season by 2.30% of voters, putting him eighth on the list.

Your most selected number one driver

1. Lewis Hamilton (29.64%)

2. Sebastian Vettel (28.36%)

3. Valtteri Bottas (12.44%)

4. Fernando Alonso (10.11)

5. Daniel Ricciardo (7.65%)

6. Kimi Raikkonen (2.56%)

7. Max Verstappen (2.41%)

8. Esteban Ocon (2.30%)

9. Kevin Magnussen (1.21%)

10. Nico Hulkenberg (1.09%)

11. Carlos Sainz (0.64%)

12. Lance Stroll (0.41%)

13. Sergio Perez (0.30%)

14. Jolyon Palmer (0.26%)

15. Marcus Ericsson, Daniil Kvyat and Pascal Wehrlein (0.14%)

16. Stoffel Vandoorne (0.08%)

17. Felipe Massa and Romain Grosjean (0.04%)