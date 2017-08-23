Belgium Grand Prix: Michael Schumacher's son to drive at Spa

Michael Schumacher claimed the first of his 91 grand prix wins at Spa in 1992

Michael Schumacher's son will mark the 25th anniversary of his father's first Formula 1 win by driving at Spa before Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

Mick Schumacher, 18, will drive demonstration laps in a 1994 Benetton car, a family spokeswoman said.

His father took his first race victory at the circuit on 30 August 1992 before going on to a further 90 race wins and seven world titles.

Schumacher, 48, suffered serious head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.

He has not been seen in public since.

He retired in 2006 in after two world titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995 before five titles in a row with Ferrari from 2000 to 2004 - clinching his seventh world title at Spa.

He made a comeback in 2010 with Mercedes but was unable to replicate his earlier success.

Schumacher family spokeswoman Sabine Kehm said it was not possible to use the race-winning 1992 Benetton for the demonstration because of mechanical and insurance issues.

Mick Schumacher is currently racing in European Formula Three.