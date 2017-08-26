Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's all-time pole position record
Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 68 Formula 1 pole positions at the Belgian Grand Prix.
The Mercedes driver did a sensational lap to beat title rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, who was on top form himself, by 0.242 seconds.
Hamilton was 0.541secs ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who was third ahead of Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari.
Max Verstappen headed team-mate Daniel Ricciardo to an all-Red Bull third row.
Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results