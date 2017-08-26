Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's all-time pole position record

From the section

Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 68 Formula 1 pole positions at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver did a sensational lap to beat title rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, who was on top form himself, by 0.242 seconds.

Hamilton was 0.541secs ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who was third ahead of Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari.

Max Verstappen headed team-mate Daniel Ricciardo to an all-Red Bull third row.

Schumacher scored 91 wins during his F1 career - Hamilton has 57

Hamilton effectively took over from Schumacher when the German left Mercedes at the end of 2012

The eight-time world champion is still in a coma following a ski-ing accident during Christmas 2013

There was huge support for Max Verstappen across the track at Spa-Francorchamps