Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's all-time pole position record

By Andrew Benson

Chief F1 writer at Spa-Francorchamps

hamilton

Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 68 Formula 1 pole positions at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver did a sensational lap to beat title rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, who was on top form himself, by 0.242 seconds.

Hamilton was 0.541secs ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who was third ahead of Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari.

Max Verstappen headed team-mate Daniel Ricciardo to an all-Red Bull third row.

More to follow

Michael Schumacher
Schumacher scored 91 wins during his F1 career - Hamilton has 57
Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton speaking ahead of the 2012 Monaco Grand Prix
Hamilton effectively took over from Schumacher when the German left Mercedes at the end of 2012
Michael Schumacher
The eight-time world champion is still in a coma following a ski-ing accident during Christmas 2013

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results

Belgian Grand Prix coverage details

The in-race incidents and results of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in the eleven races of the 2017 season - Hamilton has four wins, Vettel has had three
How the title battle has unfolded so far
Max Verstappen
There was huge support for Max Verstappen across the track at Spa-Francorchamps
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo will be looking to beat home favourite and team-mate Verstappen after their collision in Hungary last time out

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured