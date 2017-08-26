Sebastian Vettel signs new three-year Ferrari contract

Sebastian Vettel has signed a new contract to stay with Ferrari until the end of 2020.

The four-time champion has been at the team since 2015 and has helped build them up to be title contenders this year after a difficult few seasons.

Vettel is leading the championship by 14 points from Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton with nine races remaining.

The move ends speculation that Vettel could be considering a move to Mercedes in the near future.

A statement from Ferrari said the team had "extended its technical and racing agreement" with Vettel "for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 racing seasons of the F1 world championship".

The in-race incidents for Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in 2017...

In Ferrari's time-honoured style, the statement contained no quotes or further information from the driver or the team.

Ferrari announced earlier this week that it had retained Vettel's team-mate Kimi Raikkonen for one more season.

Vettel had made it clear his preference was for the Finn to stay.

Vettel's decision is likely to be followed by confirmation from Mercedes that it will retain Valtteri Bottas for at least another season alongside Hamilton.

The Finn was signed on a one-year deal to replace world champion Nico Rosberg after the German retired from F1 after winning the title last year.

Hamilton is contracted to Mercedes until the end of 2018.