Italian Grand Prix predictions: Who will top qualifying in Monza?

Sebastian Vettel leads the drivers' championship with seven points more than Lewis Hamilton

With a home crowd as fanatical as any you'll find in Formula 1, can the prancing horse of Ferrari charge to victory in the Italian Grand Prix at Monza?

Ten years is a long time for the die hard tifosi to wait for a championship title - Kimi Raikkonen's sensational win by a single point in Brazil in 2007 the only recent taste of victory.

It may not be plain sailing for Sebastian Vettel though: his lead was cut to only seven points by rival Lewis Hamilton in a tense race at the Belgium Grand Prix.

So, make your qualifying predictions from the list below... then head back over for your top three finishers for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.