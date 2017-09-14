Singapore Grand Prix: Predict who will top qualifying at Marina Bay

Sebastian Vettel has four wins at the Marina Bay Street Circuit - three for Red Bull and one with Ferrari

Monza may not have gone the way of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, but is payback in order under the atmospheric floodlights in Singapore?

Lewis Hamilton regained the championship lead with a dominate display at the Italian Grand Prix, but the German is the king of the Marina Bay Street Circuit with four wins.

Memories of a dreadful race for Hamilton in 2015 - his car mysteriously lost power and he was forced to retire - may be a factor in Mercedes' strategy for the twisty track.

