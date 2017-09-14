Formula 1: How well did BBC Sport readers predict the Italian GP result?

Italian Grand Prix prediction results by BBC Sport readers: 1. Lewis Hamilton 88% - 2. Valtteri Bottas 65% - 3. Sebastian Vettel 33%

Well done to the whopping 88% of you who said Lewis Hamilton would win the Italian Grand Prix.

But perhaps more impressive was the 33.1% who said Sebastian Vettel would come home third at Monza after starting sixth on the grid following that crazy wet qualifying.

Indeed, 56% believed Bottas would score second after he was fourth on the grid.

A courageous 6.6% though Canada's Lance Stroll would come home third after qualifying second - he actually finished seventh.

Another 12% thought Esteban Ocon would occupy the last step on the podium after securing third on the grid. In the end, the young French talent was only 30-odd seconds away as he took sixth position.

Next up is the Singapore Grand Prix and the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Predict who you think will master qualifying here.

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel's finishing positions this season: Hamilton has 6 wins, Vettel 4.
How title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have fared in each race this season. Hamilton has six wins, Vettel four

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Featured