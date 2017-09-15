Carlos Sainz to join Renault in 2018

Carlos Sainz is to join Renault in 2018, replacing Briton Jolyon Palmer alongside German Nico Hulkenberg.

Renault said Sainz, 23, was on loan from Red Bull, for whom he has driven in the Toro Rosso team for three years.

Renault Sport managing director Cyril Abiteboul said: "Carlos Sainz is a very promising driver who has been on our radar for some time.

"We feel Nico and Carlos will complement each other on and off track and help us push forwards on the grid."

