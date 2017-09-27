Vegan athletes

Venus and Serena Williams
Tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams became vegans in 2012. Venus switched to the diet for health reasons with Serena doing it in support of her sister
Jermain Defoe
Bournemouth and England striker Jermain Defoe, 34, credits his vegan diet with prolonging his football career at the top level.
David Haye
British former heavyweight world champion David Haye turned vegan after after researching the most efficient ways to recover from injury.
Heather Mills
Multiple gold medal-winning skiier Heather Mills became a vegan to save her leg from further operations having had it amputated from below the knee after she was hit by a police motorcyle
Peter Siddle
Australian cricketer Peter Siddle credits eating up to 20 bananas a day with giving him the body of a "fine-tuned athlete".

Top Stories