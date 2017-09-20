Mexico City earthquake: Force India driver Sergio Perez donates to fund

From the section

Force India driver Sergio Perez has donated three million pesos (£124,500) to victims of the earthquake in his native Mexico.

Tuesday's earthquake killed more than 200 people, toppled many buildings in Mexico City and caused major damage in neighbouring states.

The Mexican GP is set to take place in the capital from 27-29 October.

"I'm deeply concerned for what my country is living," said Perez, 27. "It's time to be united."

In a post on social media, Perez said Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, who has supported the former Sauber and McLaren driver's F1 career, will also contribute to the disaster relief fund.

Perez recently signed a one-year extension to stay with the British-based Force India team for the 2018 season.