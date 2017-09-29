Formula 1: How well did BBC Sport readers predict the Singapore GP result?

Well done to the impressive 20% of you who said Lewis Hamilton would win the Singapore Grand Prix, after qualifying fifth.

Twice as many, 40%, thought Sebastian Vettel would win after qualifying on pole position.

But only 12% of you thought that Hamilton's Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas would finish third after finishing sixth in qualifying.

A courageous 2% thought Fernando Alonso would come home second after qualifying eighth - he actually retired after just eight laps.

And a very hopeful 0.5% of you thought Brit Jolyon Palmer would occupy the last step on the podium after qualifying a distant 11th on the grid. In the end, he was only just over 27 seconds away as he took sixth position.

Next up is the Malaysian Grand Prix and the Sepang International Circuit. Predict who you think will master qualifying here.