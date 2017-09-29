Chinese Grand Prix: Formula 1 deal extended through 2020

China first appeared on the F1 calendar in 2004

China will continue to host a grand prix for at least the next three years after signing a new contract through the 2020 season.

The announcement made on Friday included the information that the original date for next year's race will change.

The Shanghai event will now take place on 15 April, a week after the Bahrain Grand Prix on 8 April. This is a direct swap compared with the original schedule.

The date change for 2018 is subject to confirmation by governing body the FIA.