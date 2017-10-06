Japanese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton top in wet second practice

Lewis Hamilton was 0.799 seconds quicker than Force India's Esteban Ocon

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in a rain-hit second practice session at the Japanese Grand Prix in which only five drivers set a lap time.

Hamilton was 0.799 seconds quicker than Force India's Esteban Ocon.

The Frenchman's team-mate Sergio Perez was third fastest ahead of the Williams drivers Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was fastest in the dry morning session, ahead of Hamilton and Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

The second practice session was delayed by 45 minutes

Teams were reluctant to run because each driver is limited to four sets of wet-weather tyres for the weekend, although qualifying and race day are expected to be dry.

The session was cut in half because the track was declared too wet to run on for the first 45 minutes of its scheduled time, but even when the green light was shown only 14 of the 20 drivers ventured out at all, and the majority returned to the pits after one lap.

Stroll was the only driver to fall prey to the conditions, sliding off the track after hitting a patch of water at Turn One and narrowly avoiding a crash.

Red Bull did not even send their drivers out, preferring to save tyres in case the forecast is wrong at a place where the weather is typically unpredictable.

While teams were given gifts, they engineered their own boats to sail down the pitlane as the rain poured down

McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne joined in with admiring the Japanese fans' many gifts given to drivers

Another chance to turn it around? Sebastian Vettel was 0.211 seconds quicker than Lewis Hamilton in first practice