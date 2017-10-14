Formula 1 gossip: Mercedes threatened to sack Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton had to be given team rules to prevent on-track incidents

Saturday, 14 October

Mercedes non-executive chairman, Niki Lauda, says Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg were threatened with the sack in 2016 over their on-track battles. (Planet F1)

Amsterdam and Rotterdam have ruled themselves out of hosting a Dutch Grand Prix, following interest from the sport's owners Liberty Media in reviving the event. (Motorsport)

McLaren racing director Eric Boullier says the new relationship with Renault will 'take time', but the team was designed for 'winning'. (Crash.net)

Haas F1 team principal, Guenther Steiner, has admitted he rejected Ferrari's request to bring in a younger driver for the 2018 season. (Racer via The Checkered Flag)

Friday, 13 October

Fernando Alonso will copy his retro helmet from the Indy 500 for the US Grand Prix

McLaren's Fernando Alonso will use the same helmet design he had for the Indianapolis 500 when he returns to the United States with F1 next weekend. (NBC)

Meanwhile, Alonso says there is still 'no decision' on his future. (El Mundo via F1 today)

Susie Wolff has warned her husband, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, that Sebastian Vettel is still in the fight for the drivers' championship. (Sky Italia via F1i.com)

Felipe Massa says it would be a mistake and would cost Williams too much to fire him from the team. (Autoweek)

Thursday, 12 October

Niki Lauda (centre) was the last winner of the Dutch Grand Prix, in 1985

Formula 1's commercial chief Sean Bratches says that a revival of the Dutch Grand Prix is of interest to sport owners Liberty Media. The race last took place in 1985 at Zandvoort. (Sky Sports)

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel says he is not thinking about retiring from F1.(Autoweek)

Ferrari have brought in Maria Mendoza, an expert in metals and chemicals, to help boost its quality control department. (Motorsport.com)

World champion Nico Rosberg spoke at the Oxford Union: "It was an instinctive feeling to retire [after becoming world champion]. It was a mission complete."

The reigning world champion Nico Rosberg addressed the Oxford Union on Wednesday - and again opted not to wear socks. At Wimbledon 2017, he was told to wear socks or be denied entry to the Royal Box. (Oxford Union)

Wednesday, 11 October

Sebastian Vettel's retirement after four laps at the Japanese Grand Prix saw Lewis Hamilton go 59 points clear with four races remaining.

Ferrari have revealed the faulty spark plug that has cost Sebastian Vettel a shot at the world title cost just £52, in a car worth millions. (Daily Mail)

Gil de Ferran, who worked as driver coach for Fernando Alonso in his first shot at the Indianapolis 500, would jump at the chance to work with the two-time F1 world champion again. (Motorsport.com)

Formula One will see at least one world champion crowned in Abu Dhabi next month - after 20 virtual racers secured their slots for the sport's inaugural E-sports series final. (Reuters)

There are worse places to unwind...

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen is relaxing before preparing for Austin

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has hit out at veteran Williams driver Felipe Massa, saying: "It would be better if Massa simply retires." (ORF via planetf1.com)

The leading teams are taking a conservative approach to their tyre choices for the US Grand Prix. (pitpass.com)

Tuesday, 10 October

Max Verstappen is followed by an army of fans who will be pleased to hear of plans to bring back the Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1 bosses are looking to bring the Dutch Grand Prix back to the calendar, with ambitious plans being considered for a street race in a major city in the home country of Max Verstappen. (Austosport)

Red Bull boss Christian Horner wants to keep Daniel Ricciardo and Verstappen at the team until at least 2020 despite their contracts expiring at the end of next year. (Crash.net)

Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne says his team have been punished for ignoring the finer technical and reliability details in their quality control department. (ESPN F1)

Williams have announced their deputy team principal Claire Williams gave birth to her first baby on Tuesday morning: "Congratulations Claire and Marc! We are delighted to announce the birth of Nathanial (Nate) Louis Harris, born at 1030am this morning. Mum and baby doing fine." (Williams)

Monday, 9 October

Lewis Hamilton took a huge step closer to the title with victory in Japan

Sebastian Vettel is one reprimand away from a grid penalty after being punished for missing the national anthem at the Japanese Grand Prix.(Autosport)

Lewis Hamilton copied a famous celebration after his victory in Japan...

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Kimi Raikkonen says Ferrari's engine problems are "weird", after team-mate Vettel was forced to retire from the Japanese Grand Prix.(Crash.net)

Before the race, Haas driver Romain Grosjean started a debate about seatbelts by asking race director Charlie Whiting about Hamilton's habit of taking off his seatbelt to celebrate. (Motorsport.com)

Jolyon Palmer will probably not drive in Formula 1 again after his exit from Renault. (Eurosport)