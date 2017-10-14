Lando Norris: Briton follows Lewis Hamilton's footsteps by winning F3 title

Norris posted the second fastest time in his first official F1 test for McLaren at the Hungaroring in August

British teenager Lando Norris has emulated Lewis Hamilton by winning the European Formula Three championship.

Norris, 17 and already a member of McLaren's young driver programme, clinched the title with two races to spare by finishing second in Hockenheim, Germany, on Saturday.

Hamilton, 32, won the F3 title in 2005 and secured his first full-time drive with McLaren two years later.

"It's been a fantastically successful year," said Norris.

"I'm loving my role as a McLaren young driver, spending time in the simulator at the McLaren Technology Centre and attending some Grands Prix with the team.

"Winning this title can only help me become an F1 driver."

In his first official F1 test for McLaren at the Hungaroring in August, Norris set the second fastest time behind Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari.

McLaren racing director Eric Boullier said Norris "impressed us all with his maturity, professionalism and speed".