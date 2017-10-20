Lewis Hamilton top in US GP practice as Vettel struggles

By Andrew Benson

Chief F1 writer in Austin

Sebastian Vettel
Listen to coverage of final practice and qualifying for the United States Grand Prix across BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Lewis Hamilton is fastest in second US GP practice, Sebastian Vettel spins and has handling problems in his Ferrari.

More to follow

Media playback is not supported on this device

Nico Hulkenberg: So what does make the Hulk angry?
Bevo the Texas Longhorns mascot
Bevo the Texas Longhorns mascot was having fun in the Red Bull garage
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton showed off a special red helmet during second practice
Nico Hulkenberg
The Renaults' of Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz are accompained by two pink cats for the race in Austin
Brendon Hartley of Toro Rosso
What a welcome: Brendon Hartley will start at the back of the grid for Sunday's race due to engine penallties

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Featured