Lewis Hamilton wants close race at United States Grand Prix

Sunday's race is live on radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website at 20:00 BST

Lewis Hamilton says he is hoping for a close race with title rival Sebastian Vettel in the United States Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver will start the race in Austin, Texas, from pole position with Vettel's Ferrari alongside him.

Hamilton will clinch his fourth world title if he wins the race with Vettel lower than fifth but says he believes that is "unlikely".

Hamilton can take the title if he wins and Vettel finishes sixth or below, or he is second and Vettel finishes 10th or below

Hamilton said: "He is going to try to win and I'm going to try the same. I expect nothing but the best from him."

The 32-year-old has built a 59-point lead after three terrible races for Vettel and Ferrari in Asia. Hamilton expects the German to fight back on Sunday but believes he has the speed to win at the Circuit of the Americas.

"I think so," said Hamilton, who beat Vettel by 0.239 seconds in qualifying. "They were very quick, it was quite close and with more sessions he maybe had the potential to get closer.

"On the long runs they are always relatively close but I have put myself in the best position and I hope I can hold that off the start and then it's about managing tyres to make sure you hit stint lengths.

"The Ferraris are going to be quick. They always are in the race, he got a better start than me in the last race and I plan to get a better one than him.

"Every pole counts. When you are not on pole it makes the weekend little tougher. It doesn't mean its impossible but starting on pole gives you a different out look at the start of the race.

"Naturally you still have to do the job, you still have to get off the start and then manage it. I am hoping for a close race like we had in Spa but we will see."

Hamilton has worn a yellow, red and white helmet so far this weekend... which colour will he chose next?

Hamilton's win at Spa-Francorchamps at the end of August was the start of a run of four wins in five races that has seen him put a stranglehold on the championship.

But he says he is focusing only on winning the remaining four races of the season.

Vettel has retired from two of the last three races, including a crash in Singapore and an engine problem in Japan last time out, but is insistent that he has not given up on the title yet.

Vettel: "I think we have better pace so we should be fine. I am looking forward to the fight, which I wasn't allowed to do in the last one so we see what we can do. The car is good we have generally a bit better race pace, but we have to show and prove it."