Lewis Hamilton on verge of Formula 1 title with United States GP win

Lewis Hamilton passed title rival Sebastian Vettel to take a dominant victory in the United States Grand Prix but will have to wait at least one more race to win his fourth world championship.

The Mercedes driver is 66 points clear of Vettel, who finished second, with only 75 still available in the remaining three races.

It means Hamilton is almost certain to clinch the title at the Mexican Grand Prix next weekend.

Vettel has to make up 17 points on Hamilton in Mexico City to take the fight to the next race in Brazil - which is the equivalent of the German winning the race with Hamilton finishing sixth or lower.

Given Hamilton's rich run of form of five wins and a second place in the last six races, that seems very unlikely, unless the Mercedes has a technical failure, which the Briton's car has not had all season in a race.

Hamilton's drivers' title will make a fourth consecutive championship double for Mercedes, who clinched the constructors' title on Sunday in Austin.

Hamilton and Vettel traded first position at the start of the race

Battler Hamilton not prepared to play percentage game

Hamilton had to fight for his win - at least at the beginning, after losing the lead to Vettel at the start.

He did not have to chase Vettel down to maintain a strong lead in the championship, but he tracked the Ferrari closely for the next five laps and then passed him for the lead at Turn 12 on lap six.

After taking the lead, Hamilton did not look back, clearly with a pace advantage, controlling his pace and doing just enough to manage the race to the end.

He questioned his team's decision in leaving him out for another three laps after Vettel made his first pit stop on lap 16, meaning the German had closed a 4.5-second deficit to nothing by the time Hamilton emerged from the pits.

But he soon pulled away again and drove off to his 10th victory in 17 races this season.

Ferrari not helping themselves. Again

As the race moved past half distance, Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas, with the second Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen right behind, was closing on Vettel, and Ferrari decided to pit their lead driver to give him fresh tyres for an attack at the end of the race.

The decision reflected a recognition that Hamilton was out of reach, and also the pace of Red Bull's Max Verstappen - who was driving beautifully after starting 16th and closing on Vettel - Bottas and Raikkonen in fifth place.

Vettel stopped on lap 38 and dropped down to fourth place, just 1.4 seconds ahead of Verstappen, but on his fresh super-soft tyres the German began to pull away and close on Bottas and Raikkonen ahead.

The fight between the four enlivened the closing stages of what had been a relatively uneventful race.

Raikkonen passed Bottas for second on lap 42, Vettel passed the Mercedes on lap 51 and Verstappen did the same a lap later.

As expected, Raikkonen moved over to give second place to Vettel at the start of lap 52 and then Verstappen set about attacking Raikkonen.

The Red Bull dived past Raikkonen on the inside of Turn 16 on the final lap to take third, but was then penalised five seconds for going off track and gaining an advantage, a decision heavily criticised by Red Bull team boss Christian Horner as "not right".

Driver of the day

There will be disagreements about the penalty Verstappen received for his opportunistic pass on Raikkonen at the end, but none over the quality of his drive. Starting 16th, he was sixth and in sight of team-mate Daniel Ricciardo within 10 laps and nearly made the podium. Terrific.

What happens next?

F1 moves south to Mexico City next weekend, where Ferrari are tipped to have a performance advantage. But it will take more than that to stop Hamilton clinching a well deserved fourth world title.

