Lewis Hamilton: Neymar, Gary Lineker, Nico Rosberg and other congratulate Briton

Lewis Hamilton is now equal third in the list of drivers who have the world championship the most times

"Unquestionably one of Britain's greatest ever sportsmen."

Lewis Hamilton's fourth world title, sealed at the Mexican Grand Prix, has him out on his own in the list of British Formula 1 drivers world titles and puts him firmly among the sport's elite.

It has seen congratulations pour in from within the F1 and further afield with sports stars, musicians, actors and other celebrities sending their praise on social media.

Footballer Neymar even went one further, with a message sent via Hamilton's team radio as the driver crossed the finish line.

Fellow world champion Fernando Alonso, who had a fierce fall-out with Hamilton during their spell as team-mates at McLaren did not begrudged the Briton, sending "big congratulations" after the race.

Another world champion and ex-team-mate of Hamilton's, Nico Rosberg saluted the 32-year-old's victory, despite the pair's difficult relationship during Mercedes' recent era of dominance.

"Really awesome performance this year and a really well deserved fourth world championship. It is very impressive, of course," said Rosberg, who retired last year following his maiden F1 world title.

Hamilton's current team-mate Valtteri Bottas also paid tribute to Hamilton adding that he "always knew he had a lot of talent but didn't know he worked so hard".

Olympic legends Sir Mo Farah and Usain Bolt have both attended F1 races this season and also commended Hamilton.

Model Naomi Campbell and former World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty were others to praise the Mercedes driver while actor Ross Kemp has tipped him to go one better in the future.