F1 bosses to discuss grands prix security

Mercedes personnel were robbed at gunpoint after the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo

Formula 1 bosses are to discuss way to improve security at grands prix following a series of problems outside Brazil's circuit at the weekend.

Mercedes personnel were robbed at gunpoint on Friday night and a number of other vehicles had near misses in Sao Paulo at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Governing body the FIA has commissioned reports into the incidents from F1.

These are to be discussed at the next meeting of F1's legislative body the FIA World Council on 6 December.

A joint statement by the F1 Group and the FIA said: "The Council will then discuss the ways in which a more consistent and effective security procedure can be applied at all events of the FIA F1 World Championship.

"The findings will also be shared with other FIA championship organisers to maximise the positive impact this can have across all motor sport.

"Security is a co-operative effort, and the FIA will seek to work closely with F1 and all its stakeholders to maintain a safe environment for everyone working at or visiting F1 events."

Security has long been a problem in Sao Paulo, where the F1 circuit is in a poor district and the road away from the track passes a favela at a series of traffic lights.

It was in this area that the Mercedes vehicle was stopped and its occupants robbed while one of them had a gun held to his head.

The same night, cars containing officials from the FIA and the Williams team had close escapes, which were also experienced by Sauber personnel on the Saturday and employees from tyre supplier Pirelli on Sunday after the race.

As a consequence, Pirelli and McLaren cancelled a tyre test that had been due to be held at Interlagos on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.