Watch 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg and four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome take a ride around the Monaco Grand Prix circuit.

The pair, who both live in the principality, met up during a documentary on what Rosberg has been turning his skills to since unexpectedly retiring from F1 just five days after winning the world title a year ago, and his plans for world domination in the future.

Nico Rosberg: My Life After F1 will be aired on BBC World News from Saturday November 18 at 12:30 GMT, and available on the BBC iPlayer from December 3.