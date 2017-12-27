Formula 1 gossip: Ricciardo, Verstappen, Marko, Hamilton, Bottas, Massa, Stroll

Wednesday, 27 December

Ricciardo finished 32 points in front of Verstappen last season

Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko says he did not "favour" Max Verstappen over Daniel Ricciardo in 2017, adding: "We don't have a number one - both drivers are equally treated and it is up to them to define the pecking order." (Formula1.com)

World champion Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas is "going to be stronger next year, so I'm going to make sure I'm on my toes". (Planet F1)

Former Ferrari and Williams driver Felipe Massa says F1 ended its era of "grandmother" cars with those used in the sport in 2017. (Motorsport.com)

Williams driver Lance Stroll believes he has answered his critics by finishing his rookie season with a podium and 40 world championship points. (Autosport)