Formula 1 gossip: Gasly, Mercedes, Stroll, Newey, Ferrari, Toro Rosso

Newey has been a respected figure in the sport for many years

Monday, 8 January

Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly says his Formula 1 breakthrough should encourage young drivers by showing it is not "all about money". (Autosport)

Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey has detailed how Ferrari tried to hire him on three separate occasions. (Sky Sports)

Mercedes had to do more analysis than ever before to understand their "diva" 2017 F1 car, and chief designer John Owen admits they were confused after early season defeats by Ferrari. (Autosport)

The Mercedes team's engine for the 2018 season will be "pretty much all new", according to engine boss Andy Cowell. (Motorsport)

Williams driver Lance Stroll has brushed aside persistent criticism from fellow Canadian Jacques Villeneuve, saying his countryman's attitude is "always negative". (Auto Hebdo via F1i.com)

British former F1 driver Derek Warwick says the late Ayrton Senna - a three-time world champion - felt 'threatened' by his talent. The former British Racing Drivers' Club president also says that although Britain has a lot of promising young drivers, they are "strangled by financial restraints". (Jersey Evening Post)

We are a week into the new year and the Toro Rosso team are counting down the days...