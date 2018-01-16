Formula 1: Robert Kubica named Williams reserve driver

Robert Kubica has taken a significant step towards his ambition of making a return to Formula 1 with a role as reserve driver at Williams in 2018.

The Pole, 33, has not raced in F1 since suffering life-changing injuries in a rally crash seven years ago.

Williams have signed Sergey Sirotkin as a race driver to partner Canadian Lance Stroll after deciding the Russian out-performed Kubica in a test last autumn.

But Kubica will work on development and take part in some practice sessions.

The former BMW Sauber and Renault driver, who won the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix, said: "I feel in the best physical shape that I have ever been, but it has taken a lot of work to get to where I am now, so I'd like to thank Williams for the opportunities they have given me so far, and for putting their faith in me with this appointment.

"I have enjoyed being back in the Formula 1 paddock over these past few months, and I now look forward to working with the Williams technical team, both at the factory and at the track, to really help push forward the development of the FW41 (car) and to make a real difference to their 2018 campaign."

He added: "My ultimate goal is to race again in F1 and this is another important step in that direction."