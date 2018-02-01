Formula 1 2018 car launch & testing schedule

Alfa Romeo Sauber unveiled their new partnership livery in December - on an old car

Formula 1 teams have started their build-up to the 2018 season before the first race in Australia on 25 March.

They are working away in their factories now, before unveiling them to the world across February.

The teams kick-off pre-season testing at Barcelona in Spain on 26 February before returning for a second session in March.

There will be live BBC Sport text commentary on all eight days of the two tests.

2018 team car launches

Date Team Launch venue Further car launch dates will be added here when they are announced 15 February Williams Online 20 February Renault Online 20 February Sauber Online 22 February Ferrari Maranello 22 February Mercedes Silverstone 23 February McLaren Online 26 February Toro Rosso Barcelona

Barcelona testing schedule

Circuit de Catalunya

Monday, 26 February - Thursday, 1 March 2018

Tuesday, 6 March - Friday, 9 March 2018