Formula 1 gossip: Alonso, Hamilton, McLaren, Coulthard

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton were team-mates at McLaren in 2007

Monday, 5 February

McLaren boss Zac Brown says he expects the improved 2018 car to put Fernando Alonso in a position to resume his long-standing rivalry with former team-mate Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. (Daily Express)

McLaren's technical director Tim Goss says the team are focusing on developing a driver-friendly car for 2018, rather than the "peaky" design of last season. (Autosport)

F1 owners Liberty Media have managed to reduce the sport's tax bill through restructuring, following a government crackdown on legal avoidance schemes.(Telegraph)

Former F1 driver David Coulthard said he was "surprised" to win his second Race of Champions, finishing ahead of ex-World Rally Champion Petter Solberg in Saudi Arabia. (NBC)