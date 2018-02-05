Formula 1: 'Grid kids' to replace 'grid girls' from start of the season

By Andrew Benson

Chief F1 writer

Young fans at the British Grand Prix
Formula 1 is to replace 'grid girls' with a new programme called 'grid kids' this season.

F1 bosses plan to use budding racing drivers "to make the pre-race ceremony more relevant and interesting for fans, especially the younger ones".

The sport said last week it would no longer be using female promotional models on the starting grid.

The children used will be competitors in karting or junior categories, chosen by national motorsport authorities.

