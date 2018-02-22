BBC Sport - Jolyon Palmer discusses Formula 1's new 'halo' cockpit protection
F1's halo 'is a step too far' - Palmer
Jolyon Palmer says the integration of the halo head protection system “is a step too far” for Formula 1.
Speaking with Jennie Gow and commentator Jack Nicholls, the former Renault driver went on to say: “It’s against the tradition of open-cockpit cars, and I feel it’s extremely unnecessary.
Palmer will join the 5 live Formula 1 team for the 2018 season.