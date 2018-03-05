F1 gossip: Hamilton, McLaren, Force India, Ricciardo, Brawn

Reigning World Champion Lewis Hamilton was in Spain to take part in the first of two pre-season tests at Barcelona.

Monday, 5 March

Lewis Hamilton thinks the newly resurfaced Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona has lost its character. (planetf1.com)

British energy drinks group Rich Energy is set to announce the £200m acquisition of the Force India F1 team, which could come as early as this week. (Daily Express)

Woking-based team McLaren has joined Ferrari and Daimler on the board of F1. (pitpass.com)

F1 managing director Ross Brawn says he will work to "find a solution" that ends Ferrari's threat of leaving the sport. (wheels24.co.za)

Daniel Ricciardo has been urged by F1 commentator James Allen to move on from Red Bull at the end of 2018. (foxsports.com.au)

F1 teams were paid five percent less by the sport's bosses for the 2017 season compared to 2016. (thedrive.com)