Bahrain Grand Prix: Your podium predictions

Who will come out on top in Bahrain?

Bahrain Grand Prix on the BBC Dates: 6-8 April Circuit: Bahrain International Coverage: Practice, qualifying and race across BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online only. Live text commentary, leaderboard and imagery on BBC Sport website and app.

A leapfrog by the prancing horse was all it took for Sebastian Vettel to claim first bragging rights in the F1 opener in Australia.

Thanks to a virtual safety car miscalculation by Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton was left supping second place champagne and pondering the question: "did I do something wrong?"

Onto Bahrain and Ferrari are the masters of this desert circuit with five wins. Vettel is tied with Fernando Alonso for top driver with three victories.

Can the German take an early 2-0 lead in the title race? Or will the track that offers the chance of overtaking see the world champion redeem himself?

Pick your top three drivers for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix from the list below.

Predict who will win in Bahrain Predict who you think will finish in the top three at the Bahrain Grand Prix First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Confirm Selection