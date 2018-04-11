Chinese Grand Prix: Predict your podium top three in Shanghai

Sebastian Vettel has a 17-point lead in the drivers' championship over rival Lewis Hamilton

Chinese Grand Prix on the BBC Dates: 13-15 April Venue: Shanghai International Circuit Coverage: Practice and qualifying on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; race on BBC Radio 5 live. Live text commentary, leaderboard and imagery on BBC Sport website and app.

In the Chinese year of the dog Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has shown his bite in the opening races of the season.

Round two in Bahrain produced a thriller as Vettel clung on to win despite a set of frazzled tyres and a late charge by Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.

A masterclass in overtaking gave Lewis Hamilton a third-place finish from ninth on the grid but he now trails the German by 17 points.

Shanghai is Hamilton's domain, however. He has five victories here to Vettel's one and this weekend's race could produce a fightback in the hunt for the title.

Will there be any shocks on the podium? Toro Rosso will be on a high after Pierre Gasly's fourth place in Bahrain, so can he go one better this week?

Predict your top three from the list below.