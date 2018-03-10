F1 gossip: Horner, Wolff, Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Raikkonen, Ricciardo

Red Bull were only fourth fastest on the final day of testing in Barcelona

Saturday, 10 March

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says opting to run a different fuel to engine supplier Renault is not a "strategic mistake" as Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff has suggested.(PlanetF1.com)

McLaren's new partnership with Renault got off to an inauspicious start as the team finished with the lowest mileage of pre-season testing, but racing director Eric Boullier says they were right to be "aggressive" with their car design. (Formula1.com)

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen believes his team have delivered a "strong package" for the 2018 Formula 1 season and that they could have gone faster during pre-season testing. (Motorsportweek)

World champions Mercedes say the only doubt they have over their new car is how well it can perform on Pirelli's softer tyres. (Autosport)

Daniel Ricciardo recorded 92 laps in the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing car at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, finishing fourth fastest overall, and believes the team "are close enough to be in the hunt". (thecheckeredflag)