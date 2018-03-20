There are a number of unwanted anniversaries being 'celebrated' by the teams hoping to rival Mercedes for the F1 titles this season, so we are not the only ones hoping 2018 is a little less predictable.

The 2018 season is live across BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website, and gets under way with the Australian Grand Prix from 23-26 March.

READ MORE: Halos, heartbreak & Hamojis: historic season set to begin down under