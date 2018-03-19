F1 gossip: Hamilton. Mercedes, Wolff, Todt, Argentina, Vietman, Ocon

Monday, 19 March

Could Hamilton and Vettel be future team-mates?

World champion Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton says "red is my favourite colour" but "loyalty is a value my father taught me" and he's "not the type that jumps from here to there". (F1i.com via La Repubblica)

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff expects Lewis Hamilton to sign a new deal with the team but believes the Briton "has at least one more contract in him after this next one and Ferrari remains an attraction for every driver".(Mail)

FIA president Jean Todt is open to having new races in Argentina and Vietnam added to the race calendar.(Crash.net)

Force India driver Esteban Ocon says this "is one of the most important years of my career" as he tries to impress and earn a seat at Mercedes. (Autosport)

Haas racer Romain Grosjean believes the outfit's car for the 2018 season is the "best" the team have had. (Planet F1)