Sebastian Vettel top in wet-dry final practice

Sebastian Vettel led Kimi Raikkonen to a Ferrari one-two in an unrepresentative wet-dry final practice at the Australian Grand Prix.

Vettel was 2.432 seconds quicker than the Finn as they used dry-weather tyres at the end of a largely wet hour.

Only three drivers ran slicks. The other was Sauber's Marcus Ericsson, who was 0.391secs behind Raikkonen.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen made the biggest impression, setting a stunning pace in the wettest early conditions.

The Dutchman was lapping two seconds faster than anyone else on intermediate tyres when the track was wet.

After pitting while others improved, Verstappen went out again at the end of the session to end up fourth, ahead of Renault's Carlos Sainz, the second Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo and the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

Fernando Alonso, 10th fastest, vented his ire at his McLaren team when they failed to send him out on slick tyres in time at the end of the season, after he aborted a lap on intermediates that would have put him fastest at the time. "What a disaster," the Spaniard said. "I don't know what we are doing."