Lewis Hamilton on pole in Australian Grand Prix as Valtteri Bottas crashes
-
- From the section Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton pulled out a spectacular last-ditch lap to take a stunning pole position for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
The world champion was nip and tuck with the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull's Max Verstappen until the final runs of the session only for Hamilton re-set perceptions of the possible to take pole by a massive 0.664 seconds.
Vettel was pipped to second by Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen by just 0.01secs, with the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo fourth and fifth.
Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas crashed at the start of final qualifying and will start 10th at best.
Hamilton said: "You would think that with the results we had these years it would feel the norm but it doesn't. It's so intense. I am so happy with that lap. I am always striving for perfection and that was as close as I can get."
So does anyone else have a chance?
Vettel, expected to be Hamilton's closest rival for the title again this year, said he was "happy" with his performance after struggling in Friday practice.
"It was really close," he said. "Shame Lewis had quite a big gap at the end but I guess he did another pretty good lap."
Ricciardo has a three-place grid penalty for a driving infringement in practice, which will promote the Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean to fifth and sixth places, and Renault's Nico Hulkenberg to seventh.
- Predict who will take the first win of 2018?
- Halos, Vegemite & F1's season return
- England v Germany and four other things to look forward to in F1
Disappointment for McLaren
There was disappointment for McLaren, who failed to get into final qualifying after looking like they might end up as best of the rest after the big three.
Fernando Alonso was seventh after the first runs in second qualifying and looked on course to compete with Renault's Carlos Sainz for seventh. But he made a mistake on his final lap and ended up 11th, leapfrogged as others improved.
More to follow