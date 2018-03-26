F1 gossip: Haas, Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Verstappen

Monday, 26 March

Haas' French driver Romain Grosjean was running fifth when he retired from the Australian Grand Prix

Cross-threaded wheel nuts caused Haas' double retirement at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, with their drivers running fourth and fifth and en route to a best ever result. (Formula1.com)

Red Bull drivers say their race pace is almost on a par with Australian Grand Prix winners Ferrari, despite failing to make the podium. (ESPN)

Mercedes blame a software glitch for not providing the correct lap times Lewis Hamilton needed, allowing rival Sebastian Vettel to capitalise and take victory in Australia. (Formula1.com)

McLaren drivers insist their strong showing in Australia - their cars finished fifth and ninth - was "a big contrast" to the team's initial struggles last year. (Autosport)

Formula 1 race director Charlie Whiting used his discretion in deciding not to penalise Max Verstappen for passing Fernando Alonso under yellow flags during the Australian GP. (Autosport)

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko says Mercedes' 'party mode' button means rivals are going to struggle to beat them this year unless the FIA intervenes. (Planetf1.com)