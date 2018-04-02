F1 gossip: Vettel, Hamilton, Ricciardo, Honda, Haas

Monday, 2 April

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel says he is confused why Formula 1 bosses opted to drop the use of grid girls and switch race start times. (Crash.net)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton claims Ferrari's pace was better than it appeared at the season-opening race in Australia. (Motorsport Week)

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo believes the width of modern F1 cars is making overtaking more difficult. (Autosport)

Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly says Honda has a "big, big plan" for development in 2018 that is designed to "show everyone they can do proper engines" in Formula 1. (Motorsport)

Formula 1 race director Charlie Whiting says he has no concern over the legality of Haas' 2018 car. (F1i.com)

Haas boss Guenther Steiner is sure his team can prevent a repeat of the pit-stop mistakes which ruined their Australian Grand Prix and push for a good points haul in Bahrain. (ESPN)