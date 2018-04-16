F1 gossip: Ricciardo, Magnussen, China, Alonso, Vettel, Gasly

Christian Horner and Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo has been driving for Red Bull since the 2014 season

Monday, 16 April

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says Daniel Ricciardo is "absolutely at the top of his game" after winning the Shanghai Grand Prix. (F1i.com)

Kevin Magnussen says he is hoping to stay at Haas in 2019 because the team "supports me 100%". (Wheels24.co.za)

Formula 1 is set to open an office in China, according to its director of strategy Yath Gangakumaran. (China.org.cn)

Fernando Alonso says his brief contest with Sebastian Vettel in China wasn't a "fair fight" as the German's Ferrari was damaged. (Planetf1.com)

FIA race director Charlie Whiting has defended the timing of the safety car in Shanghai.(F1i.com)

Ricciardo posted on Instagram about his celebratory meal after winning in Shanghai
Ricciardo posted on Instagram about his celebratory meal after winning in Shanghai
Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok tweeted this picture next to Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly on a flight
Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok tweeted this picture next to Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly on a flight

