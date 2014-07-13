All-Ireland Football qualifier photos

The Down panel pictured before the All-Ireland qualifier against Kildare at Pairc Esler
The Down panel pictured before the All-Ireland qualifier against Kildare at Pairc Esler
Down's Conor Laverty in possession against Emmet Bolton of Kildare in the All-Ireland qualifier at Pairc Esler
Down's Conor Laverty in possession against Emmet Bolton of Kildare in the All-Ireland qualifier at Pairc Esler
Conor Toney of Down attempts to fend off Kildare opponent Cathal McNally during the game at Newry
Conor Toney of Down attempts to fend off Kildare opponent Cathal McNally during the game at Newry
Hugh McGrillen of Kildare tries to close down Down dangerman Benny Coulter
Hugh McGrillen of Kildare tries to close down Down dangerman Benny Coulter
Armagh and Tyrone players got involved in a melee at the start of the match in Newry
Armagh and Tyrone players got involved in a melee at the start of the match in Newry
Armagh's Aidan Forker on the ball against Mattie Donnelly of Tyrone
Armagh's Aidan Forker on the ball against Mattie Donnelly of Tyrone
Stephen Harold of Armagh challenges Tyrone captain Sean Cavanagh
Stephen Harold of Armagh challenges Tyrone captain Sean Cavanagh
A dejected Colm Cananagh leaves the pitch after Tyrone's 0-10 to 0-13 defeat by Armagh in the All-Ireland Championship
A dejected Colm Cananagh leaves the pitch after Tyrone's 0-10 to 0-13 defeat by Armagh in the All-Ireland Championship

Top Stories