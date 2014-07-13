All-Ireland Football qualifier photos 13 Jul 2014 From the section Gaelic Games Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/gaelic-games/28285876 Read more about sharing. The Down panel pictured before the All-Ireland qualifier against Kildare at Pairc Esler Down's Conor Laverty in possession against Emmet Bolton of Kildare in the All-Ireland qualifier at Pairc Esler Conor Toney of Down attempts to fend off Kildare opponent Cathal McNally during the game at Newry Hugh McGrillen of Kildare tries to close down Down dangerman Benny Coulter Armagh and Tyrone players got involved in a melee at the start of the match in Newry Armagh's Aidan Forker on the ball against Mattie Donnelly of Tyrone Stephen Harold of Armagh challenges Tyrone captain Sean Cavanagh A dejected Colm Cananagh leaves the pitch after Tyrone's 0-10 to 0-13 defeat by Armagh in the All-Ireland Championship