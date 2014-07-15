Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke rejects any assertion that his players regularly adopt an over-physical approach ahead of Sunday's Ulster Final against Donegal.

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness was unhappy with the challenge by Monaghan's Stephen Gollogly which ended Mark McHugh's involvement early in last year's Ulster decider won by the Farney County.

"We would feel in no way, shape or form would we be dirty or playing the edge or anything like that," O'Rourke told BBC Sport Northern Ireland at a pre-Ulster Final media briefing on Tuesday.