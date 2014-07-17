Donegal's 1992 All-Ireland hero Declan Bonner recalls his toughest opponents and the best player and manager that he ever worked with.

Bonner won his first Ulster Championship medal with Donegal in 1990 before helping his country clinch their first Sam Maguire triumph two years later.

The former Donegal bosses also gives his prediction on Sunday's Ulster final being contested by his native county and current holders Monaghan.