Declan Loughman looks back on his career with the Farney County and gives his thoughts on Sunday's Ulster Football Final.

The Castleblayney man recalls watching the 1979 Ulster Final "as a 12-year-old" and is hoping for a similar result this weekend with Monaghan retaining the title.

Loughman says the greatest footballer he ever played alongside was a fellow club-man of his own and talks about the managers who helped shape his career.