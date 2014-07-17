BBC Sport - Meet the GAA legend - Monaghan's Declan Loughman
Meet the GAA legend - Declan Loughman
Declan Loughman looks back on his career with the Farney County and gives his thoughts on Sunday's Ulster Football Final.
The Castleblayney man recalls watching the 1979 Ulster Final "as a 12-year-old" and is hoping for a similar result this weekend with Monaghan retaining the title.
Loughman says the greatest footballer he ever played alongside was a fellow club-man of his own and talks about the managers who helped shape his career.