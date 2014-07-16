Kieran McGeeney set to take over from Grimley at Armagh

Paul Grimley and Kieran McGeeney have worked together at Kildare and Armagh

Armagh manager Paul Grimley is reported to be stepping down at the end of his side's Championship run with Kieran McGeeney taking over as boss.

Wednesday's Irish News says 56-year-old Grimley intends to take a break from the game having been involved in management for 13 years.

McGeeney, 42, was captain of the Armagh team which won the All-Ireland Championship in 2002.

He went on to manage Kildare and for a spell had Grimley as his assistant.

When McGeeney was brought into the Armagh set up last October, he was seen as a natural successor to Grimley.

Armagh pulled off a surprise three-point win over Tyrone last weekend and now face Roscommon in round 3B of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

They reached the semi-finals of this year's Ulster Championship, losing to holders Monaghan in a replay.

In April, Grimley's men were relegated to Division Three of the Football League.

Armagh officials and players have refused to do media interviews since three players were suspended and the county was fined following a brawl before their Championship game against Cavan in June.