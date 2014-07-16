Donegal selector Damian Diver urges his players to savour the occasion surrounding Sunday's Ulster SFC final against Monaghan and "grab their opportunity with both hands".

"These guys are fortunate to be in this position," said Diver, in reference to the county's fourth consecutive appearance in an Ulster decider.

"We have a batch of younger players adding pace to the team and some old hands still there helping them out. It's a good blend of youth and experience," said Diver.