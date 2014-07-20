Rory McIlroy carded eagles on two of his final three holes on Saturday to take a six-shot lead into the fourth round of the Open Championship at Hoylake.

The former world number one followed up his two opening rounds of 66 with a four-under-par 68 to move to 16 under.

The Northern Ireland golfer has led after each of the first three days and is looking to add an Open Championship success to his previous major wins in the US Open and US PGA Championships.