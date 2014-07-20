BBC Sport - Open 2014: Rory McIlroy surges six shots clear at Hoylake

McIlroy surges six clear at Hoylake

  • From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy carded eagles on two of his final three holes on Saturday to take a six-shot lead into the fourth round of the Open Championship at Hoylake.

The former world number one followed up his two opening rounds of 66 with a four-under-par 68 to move to 16 under.

The Northern Ireland golfer has led after each of the first three days and is looking to add an Open Championship success to his previous major wins in the US Open and US PGA Championships.

Top videos

Video

McIlroy surges six clear at Hoylake

  • From the section Golf
Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Video

Heath wins gold at Canoe Sprint World Championships

Video

Conte hopes Chelsea will strengthen squad

Video

'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red

Top Stories