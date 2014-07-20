Ulster final photos as Donegal do the double

Donegal supporters arrive at St Tiernach's Park for the provincial decider
Monaghan players make their way onto the field aiming to repeat last year's win over Jim McGuinness's side
Donegal's Darach O'Connor in action against Colin Walshe of Monaghan in the Ulster Senior Final at Clones
Ryan Wylie, Dick Clerkin and Neil McGee vie for possession as Donegal emerge 0-15 to 1-9 victors
Monaghan's Dessie Mone attempts to halt the progress of Donegal's Leo McLoone
Ryan McHugh and Rory Kavanagh celebrate their Ulster success after the final whistle
Donegal manager Jim McGuinness kisses the Anglo Celt Cup in the Donegal dressing room after the game
Jamie Brennan and Cathal Donnelly contend for possession as Donegal win the Ulster Minor title
Kyle Mallon and Andrew McClean in action on a special day for Donegal at Clones
Donegal Minors celebrate after beating Armagh in the curtain-raiser to the Senior final
