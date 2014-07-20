Ulster final photos as Donegal do the double 20 Jul 2014 From the section Gaelic Games Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/gaelic-games/28393714 Read more about sharing. Donegal supporters arrive at St Tiernach's Park for the provincial decider Monaghan players make their way onto the field aiming to repeat last year's win over Jim McGuinness's side Donegal's Darach O'Connor in action against Colin Walshe of Monaghan in the Ulster Senior Final at Clones Ryan Wylie, Dick Clerkin and Neil McGee vie for possession as Donegal emerge 0-15 to 1-9 victors Monaghan's Dessie Mone attempts to halt the progress of Donegal's Leo McLoone Ryan McHugh and Rory Kavanagh celebrate their Ulster success after the final whistle Donegal manager Jim McGuinness kisses the Anglo Celt Cup in the Donegal dressing room after the game Jamie Brennan and Cathal Donnelly contend for possession as Donegal win the Ulster Minor title Kyle Mallon and Andrew McClean in action on a special day for Donegal at Clones Donegal Minors celebrate after beating Armagh in the curtain-raiser to the Senior final