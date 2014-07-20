BBC Sport - Jim McGuinness lauds Donegal players after Ulster triumph
McGuinness lauds Donegal Ulster triumph
- From the section Gaelic Games
Jim McGuinness says his Donegal players were not going to come off the Clones pitch beaten in Sunday's Ulster Final.
"It's an absolute privilege to work with this group of players," said McGuinness after his team's deserved 0-15 to 1-9 win over the Ulster holders.
"Other people wrote us off after Croke Park last year. We had to come back and prove a point."