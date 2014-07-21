Armagh and Monaghan face Croke qualifiers on 2 August

From the section

Armagh will play Meath before Monaghan meet Kildare in a Croke Park double-header of All-Ireland qualifiers round 4B on Saturday, 2 August.

The Orchard team, impressive winners over Roscommon in Saturday's qualifier, take on the defeated Leinster finalists at 17:00 BST.

Monaghan's defeat by Donegal in the Ulster decider leaves them facing a 19:00 clash with the Lilywhites.

The winners will progress to the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals.

Provincial champions Donegal and Dublin await the round 4B winners in 9 August quarter-finals.

Armagh overcame Ulster rivals Tyrone before beating Roscommon 1-17 to 1-12 while Meath were hammered 3-20 to 1-10 by the All-Ireland champions.

Monaghan lost their Ulster crown at Clones and they will aim to bounce back against a Kildare team which edged out Clare 0-13 to 0-12 in a Cusack Park qualifier on Saturday.