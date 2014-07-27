Galway hammer Antrim minor hurlers in All-Ireland quarter-final

Paul McKillen's Antrim side had a first-half goal controversially disallowed

Antrim suffered a 2-20 to 0-9 defeat by Galway in the All-Ireland minor hurling quarter-final at Breffni Park.

The Saffrons had what looked to be a legitimate goal disallowed in first-half stoppage time, which would have reduced the half-time deficit to three.

Galway led by 1-9 to 0-6 at the break with Jarlath Mannion and substitute Jack Grealish scoring their goals.

Antrim relied on the free-taking of Christy McNaughton and only managed four points from play.

Galway scored the first three points in the opening four minutes and it already looked ominous for Antrim.

However they rallied and had their best spell of the game in the middle of the first half, levelled the scores at 0-4 apiece.

McNaughton scored all of their points from frees and they didn't score from play until Cathal McMullan's point after 29 minutes.

On the stroke of half-time, Conor Patterson flicked the sliothair to the net when McNaughton's free dropped short into the large square.

Referee David Hughes ruled it out for a square ball offence, even though Patterson appeared to enter the square after the ball, and the decision kept Galway six ahead at the break.

Galway kicked on strongly in the second half with Conor Whelan and David Mangan scoring freely.

McNaughton struggled with his free-taking in the difficult wind conditions in the second half and hit four wide.

Galway had ten different players on the score-sheet and could have inflicted further damage on Antrim only for some poor shooting, hitting 14 wides during the 60 minutes.

They still coasted through to an All-Ireland semi-final against Limerick on 17 August.

Antrim: C Butler; R Rooney, R McNulty, HP O'Neill; G Walsh, E Doyle, C McCaughan (0-1); C McMullan (0-1), C Walsh; R Irvine, J McNaughton, C McNaughton (0-4, 4f); J McCurdy, J Connolly (0-1), D McLaughlin. Subs: C Patterson (0-1) for Irvine (29), D Carey for Rooney (39), J Carey (0-1) for McLaughlin (45), J Maskey for McMullan (46), S Garland for McCurdy (54)

Galway: G Loughnane; D Cronin, O Coyle, S Roche; R Doyle, J Holland (0-2, 2f), R Bellew; D Nevin (0-2), R Kilkelly; C Whelan (0-5), D Mangan (0-3), S Linnane; J Mannion (1-0), B Burke (0-4, 3f), C Shaughnessy (0-1). Subs: K McHugo (0-2) for Kilkelly (44), J Grealish (1-0) for Mannion (44), S Whelan for Shaughnessy (53), J Mooney (0-1) for Mangan (53), A Helebert for Burke (60)

Referee: David Hughes (Carlow)

WEEKEND GAA RESULTS

SATURDAY

ALL-IRELAND FOOTBALL QUALIFIERS

Cork 0-21 1-11 Sligo

Tipperary 4-12 4-17 Galway

SUNDAY

ALL-IRELAND HURLING QUARTER-FINALS

Dublin 0-16 2-23 Tipperary

Limerick 4-26 1-11 Wexford

Fermanagh SFC

Devenish 0-14 0-10 Tempo

Erne Gaels 2-8 0-6 Enniskillen Gaels

Roslea 1-11 0-9 Lisnaskea

Teemore 1-9 0-11 Derrygonnelly